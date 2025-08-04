Gas prices fall 0.9¢ in Montana

MISSOULA — Gas prices have dropped in Montana over the past week.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 0.9¢ to $3.23 as of Monday, August 4, 2025.

Prices in Montana are 1.2¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.4¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average has risen 0.9¢ per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.11 as of Monday.

The national average is up 1.3¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.8¢ per gallon lower than a year ago

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.86 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.19.