Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Gas prices hold steady in Montana

The average price for a gallon of gas in Montana remains at $3.24 per gallon.
Gas pumps Missoula
MTN News file
Gas pumps Missoula
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Gas prices have held steady across the Treasure State over the past week.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas is unchanged at $3.24 as of Monday, July 28, 2025.

Prices in Montana are 4.7¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 28.8¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average has risen 0.9¢ per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.10 as of Monday.

The national average is down 6.5¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.5¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.86 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.89.

More Montana news from MTN

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader