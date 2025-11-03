Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Halloween prank lands stolen Sinclair Dino atop Bozeman’s M Trail

The Sinclair Dino went missing after Halloween night, only to turn up watching over Bozeman from the top of the M.
Sinclair Dino
Facebook
MTN News
Sinclair Dino
Posted
and last updated

BOZEMAN — A Halloween prank took a prehistoric turn in Bozeman early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., the fiberglass Sinclair Dino statue was stolen from the Sinclair gas station on Bridge Drive. Surveillance video shared with MTN shows several people carrying the green mascot away in the middle of the night.

By sunrise, hikers spotted the dinosaur at the top of the M Trail. The statue was perched proudly above the Gallatin Valley. Photos and video from the scene show the statue visible from below, circled against the mountain backdrop.

The gas station’s owners say while the prank gave them a laugh, they don’t want to see it happen again. The Dino is back at the gas station and is unharmed.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader