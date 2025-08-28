'I'm one of her number one fans': Statewide celebration of Dolly Parton takes place in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Tumbled out of the station…and stumbled to The Armory, where Dolly Parton planned to make an appearance on Wednesday.

“I was really looking forward to actually getting to be in the same room with her,” said Nancy Bain, a Dolly Parton fan.

But, Parton could not make it to Bozeman due to an ear infection.

“I was really looking forward to being with you all in Bozeman,” said Parton, in a video to event attendees. “We’re hoping that we can reschedule soon.”

The iconic singer and philanthropist planned to come to Bozeman for an event celebrating two years since her Imagination Library became available statewide, which gifts books to kids under the age of five.

The event was hosted by First Lady of Montana Susan Gianforte's Treasure State Foundation.

“Almost one in two children are now receiving monthly books through the program,” said First Lady of Montana Susan Gianforte at the celebration.

Several attendees were decked out Dolly Parton style.

“I wanted to wear Dolly’s favorite colors and her favorite colors are white and yellow; however, she says that pink is always in season, so I went with pink,” said Talya Clark.

Other notable outfits were a bright blue dress and a shirt with the lyrics “it’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world” from Parton’s song Tennessee Homesick Blues.

Watch: marking two years of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Montana

Statewide celebration of Dolly Parton takes place in Bozeman

One woman MTN spoke to, Nancy Bain, has been a Dolly Parton fan for almost her entire life.

“I’ve been to Dollywood nine or ten times, seen her in person in Pennsylvania, own all of her videos and many of her books,” said Bain. “I’m one of her number one fans.”

Nancy says she was disappointed that Parton couldn’t make it.

“I would be even more excited if she were able to be here,” said Bain.

Bain says she still supports Parton’s cause, as she is a former teacher.

“Reading is fundamental. It’s the most important thing kids learn to do,” she said.

The event touted speeches from Gov. Gianforte and First Lady of Montana Susan Gianforte, as well as performances from kids and country singer Stephanie Quayle.

Although Parton couldn’t make it herself, her music did…the event ended with her famous song “9 to 5” playing and the audience dancing and singing along.

If you’d like to donate to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, visit this link.