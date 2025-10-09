'It was well worth it': Montana Turning Point event attendees, protestors speak out

BOZEMAN - Thousands of people gathered at Montana State University on Tuesday evening for Turning Point USA’s event featuring Governor Greg Gianforte and politician Vivek Ramaswamy.

Watch: Attendees waited hours to hear Gianforte and Ramaswamy speak in Bozeman

Montana Turning Point event attendees, protestors speak out

“I think I’d like to hear, just hear some good words. You know, violence isn’t the key. I think like Charlie said, when people quit talking, that’s when real problems start,” said Jace Cher, who has supported Charlie Kirk for years.

“I’ve been fanboying over him since I can remember,” Cher said.

MTN News Jace Cher shares why he wanted to attend the event.

He’s one of several people MTN spoke to who said one of their main reasons for attending was Kirk’s support of the youth.

“Youth to me is the future of our country, and if you don’t have a good future, ain’t going to have a good country,” said Cher.

“I just know this is going to help the next generation that needs it, really needs it,” said Mickey Manning, an event attendee. Manning – and others MTN spoke to – say they lined up hours before the event to make sure they would get in.

“I was out here about 11:30ish,” said Manning.

MTN News Many MSU students were at the event.

“We arrived at 12; we wanted to be first in line,” said Naomi Maurer, the founder of the Turning Point chapter in Livingston.

For early-comers, the wait paid off. Thousands of people came for the event, with the line extending out to Bobcat Stadium. The Turning Point event – which seated 3,300 people – could not accommodate everyone.

MTN asked people how they felt about not being able to get into the event.

Watch related coverage: A look inside Turning Point USA's visit to Montana State University

A look inside Turning Point USA's visit to Montana State University

“A little sad, but I’m glad they're streaming it,” said MSU student Jacob Weber. “I understand that it’s a small arena, I’m glad they have it in the arena rather than outside for safety reasons, security reasons.”

When it came to security, MSU was prepared… with officers on the roof, on horses, and on the ground.

There was a small group of eight peaceful protestors who showed up.

MTN News About eight protestors were at the event.

“I was just here to protest, you know, Donald Trump’s current presidency and, you know, his status as I feel like, you know, a pedophile,” said one protestor I spoke to who did not want to share their name.

MTN asked attendees after the event for their thoughts.

“I thought it was just excellent. It was very uplifting and lots of truth was pronounced,” said Barbara Eckstein, an event attendee. “It was well worth it.”