BOZEMAN — If you’ve driven down Huffine Lane recently, you may have noticed a large open area with what looks like a random barn-style playground.

The land is being developed — and it’s part of one of the largest master plans in Montana, set to transform Bozeman’s west side in the coming years.

For many longtime residents, the word “development” can spark mixed feelings.

“Stop it…” said Annie, a local who grew up in Bozeman.

We got the inside scoop on Urban Farm - Bozeman's massive new development bringing 1,000 housing units:

One of Bozeman's largest master-planned developments takes shape

Annie, who lives on the west side of town, said she understands that growth is inevitable but wishes it were done with greater attention to community priorities.

“I mean, the global population is exploding, so everybody is growing. It’s a necessity,” she said. “But I wish we would do it with adherence to what the community wants.”

She compared the changes in Bozeman to her experience living in California.

“Everything took half an hour to get to — 45 minutes. That was just part of life,” she said. “Here, if you have to drive 15 minutes? Oh my God. We'd better build a new shopping center because we don’t want people to travel that far. Like seriously?”

To learn more about the development, dubbed Urban Farm, I spoke with EJ Daws, managing broker for Outlaw Realty.

“Urban Farm is a 106-acre mixed-use master-planned neighborhood on Bozeman’s west side just off Huffine Lane, between Gooch Hill and Cottonwood,” Daws said.

The project broke ground in 2019 with Phase 1, which included condos, apartments and homes.

“What most people are seeing now is the second phase of Urban Farm, which is having the infrastructure built — almost 86 acres,” Daws said.

Within about a year, infrastructure work is expected to be complete, including a new traffic light at Huffine and Laurel Parkway. After that, third-party developers will begin construction.

“It will include everything from single-family homes and multi-family homes, townhomes, all the way to commercial — like restaurants, retail, maybe a hotel, health and wellness,” Daws said.

While Daws declined to confirm specific businesses, he revealed that 40% of Urban Farm is already under letters of intent.

One rendering of the project showed a Trader Joe’s, prompting curiosity.

“You know, grocery is targeted for something like that,” Daws said. “We’ve had conversations with Trader Joe’s, but nothing guaranteed.”

When complete — ideally within the next few years — Urban Farm is expected to add about 1,000 new housing units, including a plot dedicated to affordable housing.

Daws said commercial space is essential to the area.

“The west side of Bozeman really was in need of neighborhood amenities — restaurants, shopping, retail — so people don’t always need to drive downtown,” he said. “Urban Farm is kind of right smack dab in the middle of the growth path of Bozeman.”