YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park recorded 536,601 recreation visits in June 2022, a 43% decrease from June 2021 which recorded 938,845 recreation visits and was the most-visited June on record, park officials said in a press release Monday.

On June 13, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed due to historic flooding. All park visitors were evacuated over the next 24 hours. The East, South and West entrances to the park reopened on June 23 on a limited entry basis. Portions of the park remained closed through the remainder of June, including the North and Northeast entrances.

As the park recovers, it's critical that visitors traveling to the park in the coming weeks stay informed about what's open and closed, the press release states.

So far in 2022, the park has hosted 1,268,053 recreation visits, down 20% from 2021.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through June):