Measles case confirmed in Hill County

HAVRE — The Hill County Health Department in Havre reports a case of measles has been confirmed.

The agency said in a news release on May 22, 2025, that the individual is a child who has been isolating at home.

According to the health department, the child was not vaccinated against measles.

The initial investigation determined that the child was not in any public settings while infectious, but noted that some community members at a private residence the previous Friday may have been exposed.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed is asked to contact the health department at HCHD@hillcounty.us.

Due to an unclear source of exposure for the confirmed measles case, the agency says it is concerned for potential community exposure and is recommending an accelerated MMR vaccination schedule.

As a result, they have a drive-thru MMR vaccination clinic scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hill County Fair Grounds.

Please register prior to attending by clicking here.

The health department says symptoms to watch for within seven to 21 days following exposure include: fever, red eyes, runny nose, cough, rash, koplik spots.

If you think you or a family member has measles, you are advised to call your primary care provider or facility; do not show up without calling ahead.

Five cases of measles were reported in Gallatin County in April 2025 — the first confirmed measles cases in Montana since 1990; click here for details.

One case of measles was also confirmed in Flathead County earlier this month.

The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services released the following information about measles: