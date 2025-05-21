Measles case confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Health officials reported Wednesday that a measles case has been confirmed in Flathead County.
The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reports the case is in a Flathead County resident who has reported recent travel outside Flathead County.
There is no clear indication of the exact point of exposure and the adult — vaccination status isn't currently known — is isolating at home, a news release states.
“Our staff swiftly conducted the investigation upon receiving notification from the State and were able to quickly identify close contacts to prevent further spread. Staff are diligently working with local healthcare providers to remain in communication. We appreciate their partnership,” said Health Officer Jen Rankosky.
FCCHD is working with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) as an investigation into the measles case continues. Local health department staff have determined the person wasn't in any public settings while infectious, which means there's known community exposures related to the measles case.
Additional information from the Flathead City-County Health Department:
"FCCHD is directly contacting the people who may have been exposed to this individual and are providing them with information about the exposure date and disease symptoms to watch out for. There are no known cases or exposed individuals associated with schools or daycares.
Any updated information will be made available on the health department’s website, Measles :: Flathead County.
Measles is a highly infectious disease that is spread primarily through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, releasing tiny droplets that carry the virus. These droplets can linger in the air for up to 2 hours, making it possible for a person to contract the disease even if they had no direct contact with the infectious person. Measles can also be spread through touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, eyes, or nose. Measles typically begins with a fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and white spots inside the cheeks, and a red rash that appears about 14 days after exposure. The rash usually starts on the face and spreads downward to the rest of the body.
If you are experiencing measles symptoms, call your healthcare provider right away. Your provider will tell you how to get care safely without exposing others. Stay at home and do not have visitors in your home until you are no longer contagious or measles is ruled out.
Individuals who are immune to measles through vaccination, laboratory evidence of immunity, laboratory confirmation of disease, or were born before 1957, are not considered at risk for infection. Individuals with no prior measles infection or vaccination have a 90% likelihood of contracting the disease if exposed.
The best protection against measles is the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. MMR vaccine provides long-lasting protection against measles. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective. There have been no changes made to the existing MMR vaccine recommendations in the US, and two doses have been recommended for children since 1989.
If you are in need of the MMR vaccine, please contact your healthcare provider. FCCHD also has MMR vaccine available, individuals can schedule an appointment online or call 406-751-8110."