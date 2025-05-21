Measles case confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Health officials reported Wednesday that a measles case has been confirmed in Flathead County.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reports the case is in a Flathead County resident who has reported recent travel outside Flathead County.

There is no clear indication of the exact point of exposure and the adult — vaccination status isn't currently known — is isolating at home, a news release states.



“Our staff swiftly conducted the investigation upon receiving notification from the State and were able to quickly identify close contacts to prevent further spread. Staff are diligently working with local healthcare providers to remain in communication. We appreciate their partnership,” said Health Officer Jen Rankosky.

FCCHD is working with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) as an investigation into the measles case continues. Local health department staff have determined the person wasn't in any public settings while infectious, which means there's known community exposures related to the measles case.

Additional information from the Flathead City-County Health Department: