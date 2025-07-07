MHP Trooper injured in high-speed pursuit near Billings; crash sparks grass fire

BILLINGS — A Montana Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after a high-speed pursuit Sunday afternoon ended in a deadly crash and a roadside wildfire on Highway 3 north of Billings.

According to MHP spokesperson Shawn Silvan, the incident began around 12:15 p.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a speeding vehicle north of Billings.

The driver refused to stop, prompting the trooper to initiate a pursuit.

See the smoke from the crash and highway closure:

Near mile marker 12, close to Acton, the suspect’s vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the trooper worked to avoid the crash, he rolled his patrol vehicle and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was also taken to the hospital.

No names have been released at this time.

The suspect’s vehicle caught fire after the crash, sparking a grass fire along the highway.

Fire crews, including helicopters, were dispatched to contain the flames as investigators processed the multi-vehicle crash site. According to mtfireinfo.org, the fire has burned 110 acres.

Traffic along Highway 3, between Shorey Road and Alkali Creek, was shut down for several hours, and drivers are still being advised to use caution and expect delays in the area.

The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to lead the investigation.

Authorities say more details will be released when available.