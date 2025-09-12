Montana Department of Justice warns of disturbing mail scam

HELENA — The Montana Department of Justice is warning the public about a disturbing and graphic mail scam in eastern and central Montana.

Local law enforcement from six agencies across the state and Wyoming are getting reports of letters in the mail without a return address and with Canadian postage.

The photo below shows what the mail and postage look like.

Montana Department of Justice

Inside are child sexual abuse material and extortion letters.

The letters state that recipients have 36 hours to pay a fee with Bitcoin or Cash App using a QR code and web address.

It also states that if the fee is not paid, law enforcement will be contacted.

Watch below to learn more about the scam:

DOJ issues mail scam warning

Anne Dormady, the Crime Information Bureau Chief with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, says, “Most scams really make someone feel like they have to make a quick decision and that they need to quickly provide money to the scamster. It is very important that you stop and you think."

Call law enforcement if you think you or someone you know has received this scam in the mail.