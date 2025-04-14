Montana gas prices drop 0.8¢ per gallon

MISSOULA — Gas prices have dipped over the past week in Montana.

GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana dropped 0.8¢ per gallon over the last week and are at $3.13 per gallon as of Monday, April 14, 2025.

Gas prices are 4.5¢ higher in Montana than a month ago, but are 44.2¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.2¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.13 per gallon, which is 7.8¢ higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.95 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.45 per gallon.