Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Montana gas prices drop 0.8¢ per gallon

GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana are now at $3.13 per gallon.
California High Gas Prices
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif.
California High Gas Prices
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Gas prices have dipped over the past week in Montana.

GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana dropped 0.8¢ per gallon over the last week and are at $3.13 per gallon as of Monday, April 14, 2025.

Gas prices are 4.5¢ higher in Montana than a month ago, but are 44.2¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.2¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.13 per gallon, which is 7.8¢ higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.95 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.45 per gallon.

More Montana news from MTN

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader