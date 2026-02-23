Montanans stranded in Mexico amidst cartel violence, government operations

MONTANA — Several Montanans are stranded across multiple areas of Mexico as the U.S. State Department continues its shelter-in-place order following violent cartel operations and government actions across multiple Mexican states.

Some Western Montana residents contacted MTN News about the developing situation earlier Sunday, seeking assistance getting home safely.

Montana Senator Tim Sheehy's office confirmed they are assisting families impacted by the ongoing situation, which has left Americans unable to leave resort areas and other locations due to criminal activity and closures.

"My office is assisting several families impacted by the shelter in place order," Senator Sheehy stated. "I encourage Montanans impacted by the shelter in place in Mexico to contact my office at 406-782-2048 or casework@sheehy.senate.gov and a member of my team will be in touch with you."

The shelter-in-place order affects several tourist destinations including Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Chapala in Jalisco State, as well as multiple other areas.

Airlines have canceled multiple flights, and some aircraft have turned around mid-flight due to the unrest that erupted after government forces killed a major cartel leader in Mexico.

The U.S. Embassy is monitoring the situation and advised Americans in affected areas to avoid crowds, stay aware of their surroundings and keep family informed of their location and safety.

