Montana gas prices rise 1.2¢ per gallon

MISSOULA — Gas prices have risen over the past week in Montana.

GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana have gone up 1.2¢ per gallon over the last week and are at $3.13 per gallon as of Monday, April 28, 2025.

Gas prices are 3.1¢ higher in Montana than a month ago, but are 40.3¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gas was unchanged over the last week and remains $3.10 per gallon, which is 3.8¢ lower than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was $2.95 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.64 per gallon.