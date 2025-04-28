Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Montana gas prices rise 1.2¢ per gallon

GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana are now at $3.13 per gallon.
Gas pumps Missoula
MTN News file
Gas pumps Missoula
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Gas prices have risen over the past week in Montana.

GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana have gone up 1.2¢ per gallon over the last week and are at $3.13 per gallon as of Monday, April 28, 2025.

Gas prices are 3.1¢ higher in Montana than a month ago, but are 40.3¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gas was unchanged over the last week and remains $3.10 per gallon, which is 3.8¢ lower than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was $2.95 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.64 per gallon.

More Montana news from MTN

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader