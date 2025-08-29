Nonprofit warns federal budget cuts could harm thousands of Montana families

BUTTE - A Butte-based nonprofit is warning that possible funding cuts to housing, energy and food assistance programs could harm more than 100,000 Montanans as Congress works to approve the next federal budget.

Action Inc., which serves six counties in Southwest Montana, says cuts to federal programs that support working families could leave many without basic necessities.

“I don’t know how a lot of people would make it without this program,” said Stacey Sturna, a waitress who has spent 20 years in the service industry. “It has allowed me to work full-time, to be able to have shelter for myself and my wonderful dog.”

Sturna said her work is fast-paced and demanding, but she loves it. “It’s physical, and it’s constantly moving and, you know, always thinking in five different directions,” she said.

She is one of over 100,000 Montanans who rely on energy assistance, housing programs and food support to make ends meet.

“Not everybody is able to make ends meet, and community action agencies across the country are so critical to supporting U.S. citizens — especially in rural areas,” said Margie Seccomb, CEO of Action Inc.

Seccomb is urging Montana’s congressional delegation to preserve funding for federal programs such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and housing assistance grants.

“So please, fund the Community Services Block Grant and please give thought and serious consideration to how many Montanans will be in trouble without these services," she said.

Sturna agreed, stressing that the programs are not simply government giveaways. “It’s just not a handout. It is a partnership with working and thriving families,” she said. “It’s a beautiful program that really helps families be safe, sheltered, and to move ahead for the future.”

After reaching out to Senator Danes and Representative Zinke on the issue, we are yet to receive a response.