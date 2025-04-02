Montana law on bathrooms assigned to sex at birth stalled

MISSOULA — In a significant legal development, a group of plaintiffs has secured a temporary restraining order against the state of Montana concerning the controversial House Bill 121 — also known as the bathroom bill.

Missoula District Court Judge Shane Vannatta issued the order.

The plaintiffs allege that the newly adopted legislation violates their constitutional rights under the Montana Constitution.

The law was signed into effect by Governor Greg Gianforte on March 27.

House Bill 121 would restrict bathroom access to sex assigned at birth.

The plaintiffs allege that the law infringes upon their rights to equal protection, privacy, and due process, particularly in relation to transgender and intersex individuals.

A preliminary injunction hearing is set for April 21, 2025, where arguments will be presented regarding whether the law should remain in force.

In the meantime, the state is temporarily restrained from enforcing the provisions of House Bill 121 until a ruling is made.

