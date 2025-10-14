Montana State Prison receives portable showers as water crisis continues

DEER LODGE - Portable showers and a second Montana National Guard team have arrived at the Montana State Prison as the facility continues to deal with a water crisis that started last Friday.

A company out of Montana City delivered shower units Monday morning for the prison's 1,600 inmates who have not been able to shower for days.

The water issues started when the prison lost pressure to its main water supply due to a rupture in a buried waterline.

The Montana National Guard has been trucking in water to keep the system pressurized while crews search for the break.

Seventy-eight portable toilets are in place, including 10 that are ADA accessible. Inmates are also being given seven bottles of drinking water per day.

Prison officials say they're working to source additional shower units as crews continue to search for the ruptured water line.

The Montana Department of Corrections will be posting updates on its website.