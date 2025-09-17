BILLINGS - Healing can come from unexpected places for veterans struggling with PTSD or isolation.

Bill Filipsic, Project Odyssey specialist with the Wounded Warrior Project, said sometimes that answer has two wheels and an open road.

The Wounded Warrior Project brought nine veterans to Billings for the Rolling Project Odyssey, a 12-week program that uses motorcycle riding as therapy.

Watch these veterans talk about motorcycle therapy:

Montana veterans find healing through motorcycles on the open road

“This is all non-clinical. That gives them some coping skills and more psychological flexibility,” Filipsic explained.

The program takes veterans on motorcycle rides across the region and provides a unique form of mental health support that focuses on being present in the moment.

“Getting on the bike, not worrying about what's going on in life, but just kind of let your mind empty out, be in the present moment, which is important, especially riding the motorcycle,” Filipsic said.

The project helps provide resources and mental health services to veterans.

“We have a resource center that evaluates all the resources and provides that. And also they can get connected with our Warrior Care Network, which is our top-tier mental health program for those that want to participate in a similar, like a two-week, intensive, outpatient or IOP program,” Filipsic said.

These motorcycle rides happen twice a year across the United States.

“We do this across the country. They might connect with somebody that's further out of state. So, as they're riding on a trip, they might connect with that buddy that they did a rolling Odyssey with,” Filipsic said.

Kit Lowe, an Army veteran from Missoula, made the trek to Billings for the ride. For him, motorcycles represent the freedom he thought he had lost.

Lowe served five years in the National Guard and three years active duty before being wounded in the leg in Afghanistan in 2009.

Lowe had several motorcycles throughout his life, and after his injury, he had to modify his motorcycle to continue to ride.

“I've got this leg-up system right here that will put the wheels down when it goes slow,” Lowe said. “I deleted the foot brake and so I've got dual brakes up here.”

Beyond the physical freedom, Lowe said the program has helped him connect with fellow veterans in ways he didn’t expect.

“You get to learn, you know, a lot of us have served in some of the same areas and didn't know each other. So, it's cool to get to, it's a great tool to help break down those barriers,” Lowe said.