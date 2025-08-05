Rep. Ryan Zinke discusses land, access, and conservation

Rep. Ryan Zinke recently traded Capitol Hill for a drift boat to float the Madison River and promote his latest conservation bill.

“You know what, we are enjoying one of Montana's premier rivers, the Madison,” Zinke said.

The float comes as the congressman from Whitefish promotes legislation to add 100 miles of the Gallatin and Madison rivers to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.

The federal designation was created in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson to preserve rivers with outstanding natural, cultural, and recreational value.

“Those of us who live in Montana — we want to make sure rivers like this one are protected so we can pass it on to the next generation,” Zinke said.

Drifting through the cool, clear waters of the Madison, Zinke and a small group cast lines and spotted wildlife, including a moose, along the shoreline.

“I think we should be concerned about growth along the Madison,” Zinke said. “Making sure we have water flows and protect the very reason why we are in Montana.”

Joining him on the river were conservation advocates, local officials, and representatives from groups like American Rivers.

Among them was Michael Garcia, who paddled alongside in a kayak.

“These rivers are so worth protecting, and that’s what everybody at American Rivers goes to work every day to do,” Garcia said.

Garcia said he sees the value in preserving access and water quality, not just for today, but for generations.

“The effort and the time we put in to keep these waters pristine and here for everybody to use now and in the future... my kids get to paddle the river as clean as I did, and my grandkids—I have a few now—that's worth everything,” he said.

When asked how the bill fits into broader public lands policy, Zinke said it's part of a larger, bipartisan conservation agenda.

“It brings attention to a critical part of America, and Montana is our public lands,” he said. “I want to say we can manage our public lands much better—and we should. Selling public lands does not mean we are making any more.”

“This and a number of supporting bills—again, it's also bipartisan. This is an American issue,” Zinke added.

His bottom line: “The outdoor experience that I grew up in is primarily predicated on public access to public lands.”