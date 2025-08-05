Anaconda Smeltermen's Festival and Parade canceled due to manhunt

ANACONDA — Anaconda's annual three-day Smeltermen's Festival set for this weekend has been canceled this year due to the ongoing manhunt for Michael Brown.

Billed as Anaconda's biggest weekend, the event would have featured the Smelter City Scamper, an art walk, tours of the Anaconda Smoke State Park, and a parade.

The decision to cancel Smeltermen’s Day was made after a meeting with community leaders on Tuesday afternoon, including Anaconda-Deer Lodge County CEO Bill Everett and Police Chief Bill Sather.

“This is not an easy decision, but it is the right one,” said Celina Van Hyning, Chamber Director of Discover Anaconda. “Our community is grieving, and while Smeltermen’s Day is a celebration of Anaconda’s strength, spirit, and history, we believe that now is not a time for celebration—but for mourning, reflection, and healing.

"Smeltermen’s Day has long served as a cornerstone event for our town, bringing together families, businesses, and neighbors to honor our roots and share in our unique sense of community. But in light of recent events, our collective priority must be to support one another and allow the community the space it needs to process and heal.

"We remain in close communication with local law enforcement and community leaders, and we urge everyone to prioritize safety, remain vigilant, and continue to offer compassion to those most directly affected by this tragedy.

"We thank our vendors, volunteers, performers, and sponsors for their understanding and unwavering support—and we look forward to a time when we can once again gather in celebration, together."