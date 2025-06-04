BUTTE — The weather’s getting warmer, there are more people on the streets, yes, Butte’s summer festival season is almost ready to begin, and no one appreciates it more than the local mom-and-pops in Uptown Butte

“I love the farmer’s market, I love Music on Main, the Folk Festival, me with the Butte 100, but I love An Ri Ra. They bring a lot to our economy, it’s a lot of economic activity, and it is really truly what supports our businesses,” said Butte Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stephanie Sorini.

Watch and see how Butte's summer festivals make a big impact:

Summer festival season important to Butte's economy, small businesses

Many small business owners in Butte believe many events throughout the summer keep them busy.

“I’ve had stores in other towns, and Butte is the most involved community I have been in, and it makes such a difference that everybody comes out and supports whatever’s going on up here,” said the owner of The Abode, Linda Mickelson.

Statistics show that from 2022 and 20023 an average of 3.6 million tourists pass through Butte between Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.

“We need to capture those people to come off the highway and enjoy our community,” said Sorini.

M&M owner Selina Pankovich is organizing the Music On Main event that begins on July 10th and runs through the summer. She believes all festivals are good for business.

“And maybe they’re not coming into your business when those events happen, but it reminds people that you’re there and they’re visiting other stores while they’re up here, so anytime business is booming, it’s good for all of us,” said Pankovich.