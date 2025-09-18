Tree-care companies honor Montana veterans with 'Saluting Branches' event

GREAT FALLS - Tree-care professionals across Great Falls joined a nationwide effort to honor veterans by providing free landscaping services at the Montana Veterans Memorial.

Tree Amigos, Tilleraas Landscape Nursery, and other local companies participated in Saluting Branches, a nonprofit organization that provides tree and landscape care to properties dedicated to veterans.

Tree-care companies honor veterans with 'Saluting Branches' event

"Great Falls is a tough area to grow trees between the climate and the deer that come in. And, we just have to keep up with the pruning and make sure that it all looks good," Tileraas Landscape Nursey owner Steve Tilleraas said.

Jason Stringer, owner-operator of Tree Amigos Tree Service, said the event spans the country.

"It's going on around the whole country, all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico and Mexico, over 100 sites, more than 4,500 people participating, arborists, landscapers, nurserymen, anything in the Greens industry," Stringer said.

For Stringer, participating in Saluting Branches provides an opportunity to give back to the community and honor those who served.

"I didn't serve but many in my family did. It's just a good chance for us to say, hey, thanks a lot we appreciate everything you do. And we're going to try to keep this memorial open looking real nice for you," Stringer said.

Steve Jonas, owner of Jonas Sprinkler and Fertilization, another participant, said the event holds personal significance.

"My dad was a veteran, so his placards over there, means something to him. Means something to me," Jonas said.

Tilleraas hopes the maintenance work will help ensure the memorial remains a meaningful place for the community.

"We really want to have this a nice looking place where people can come appreciate, have ceremonies and, do, do their own thing, visit their past relatives, relatives markers, and so on. And it's very important," Tilleraas said.

The volunteers spent the day planting trees, trimming and pruning at the Montana Veterans Memorial as part of the nationwide initiative.