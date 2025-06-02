GREAT FALLS — While driving on roads near the Missouri River, it's important to slow down so that you can do your part to protect the local wildlife.

Bob Hetrick was on his weekly coffee run.

“I always make a run down here to the other side of the park. And then I come back this way in order to go home," Hetrick said.

Watch the full video:

Watch for wildlife on Montana's roads

And he loves to see the young animals this time of year, “I kind of like it normally during the breeding season because you see them different sizes.”

Unfortunately, Hetrick was in for a disappointing surprise: “I found about six birds just on the ground,”

As Hetrick stopped to help, no one else slowed down.

Intentionally hitting an animal can result in major consequences.

“To intentionally steer the vehicle, in order to hit an animal or run over an animal would, would be considered a crime," Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dave Hagengruber said.

Hagengruber explains that the best thing you can do, even if they appear injured or abandoned, is to leave them alone.

“Don't pick them up, especially a fawn or any of those mammals, to pick them up and move them. Is really counterproductive.”

If you’re not sure what to do, you can call FWP and ask for help.

“Enjoy it, you know, watch them for a minute or two. Take a picture if you want. But please don't pick them up," Hagengruber said.

Otherwise, just slow down and respect the nature around you.

“I think it's a waste of life for people not to take care of what they're doing," Hetrick said.