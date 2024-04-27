DeSmet School District bond request may no longer necessary

MISSOULA — The growing DeSmet School District has a bond on this year’s school election ballot that may no longer need the support of voters.

The $100,000 bond was originally going to be used to purchase land near the school and build a new track and field complex before the City of Missoula recently agreed to lease the land to DeSmet at minimal cost.

The bond would result in an increase of $7.50 a year on a $300,000 home if passed.

DeSmet School Superintendent Matt Driessen says with this lease agreement, it's no longer necessary for voters to support the bond.

However, Driessen told MTN the District would find another use for the money if it passes.

“Kinda have a feeling that if they did support it we’d probably visit with them about maybe it’s in our best interest as a community just to lease the property so that we can put our money toward building the track rather than purchasing the land," Driessen said.

“Because the land — the city’s desire for us to have a rectangular field, and our desire to have the rectangular field is the same," Driessen continued. "So, the land becomes where we’re going to put it. It doesn’t matter on that piece of it, what matters is that we have the ability to build the field.”

The construction of the field is part of a larger plan by DeSmet School to eventually build affordable housing in the surrounding areas of the school.

“We passed a bond. Part of that was we want to take some of this property that we own behind us and put housing on it, and the voters said yes," Driessen explained. "So what we’re going to do is create what would be attainable middle-class housing.”

Driessen also explained the housing would be a sub-division that would not add additional cost for the taxpayers.

Ballots for the school election are due back by Tuesday, May 7, 2024.