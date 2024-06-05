Watch Now
Voters approve Missoula Fire Department levy request

Unofficial results show the Missoula Fire Department's $7 million levy request is passing by a 63% to 37% margin
Unofficial results from the June 4, 2024, election show the Missoula Fire Department's levy request is passing by a 63% to 37% margin.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Jun 05, 2024

MISSOULA — Unofficial results from the Tuesday, June 4 election show that city voters have approved the Missoula Fire Department's $7 million levy request.

The levy was passing by a 63% to 37% margin as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

"On behalf of our entire department, we are grateful to the voters for their overwhelming support," said Gordy Hughes, Fire Chief of the City of Missoula Fire Department. "This levy will enable us to maintain and improve our capabilities, ensuring that we are always ready to respond efficiently and effectively to emergencies. The community's trust and investment in their department is invaluable, and we are committed to serving with the dedication and professionalism that Missoula deserves."

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis also thanked voters on Wednesday morning.

“Our firefighters are deeply conscientious and take their jobs very seriously,” Davis said. “They want to do the best job possible, and that means showing up as quickly as they can. Every day, they are called to help with medical emergencies, fires in homes and businesses and mental health crises, where the need for help is immediate. That’s why they say, ‘Response times save lives.’ “

“City of Missoula leadership and staff understand the stress of rising property taxes; we pay them too,” Davis continued. “The fact that Missoula stepped up to help in this tax climate means so much. We will continue to work with our state legislators in the coming session to find solutions for our residential taxpayers.”

Fire officials approached the Missoula City Council during recent budgeting presentations to ask for nearly $9 million in new requests. That includes a new fire station in the greater Mullan area, a 20-person fire company to staff it, and new equipment to bolster the station. The funding request also included permanent funding for the Mobile Support Team.

The levy will cost around $46 annually for every $100,000 in a home's assessed value. A median assessed home of around $413,000 would pay $189 each year.

- information from the Missoula Current included in this report.

