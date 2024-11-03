Democratic candidates hold rally in Ravalli County

STEVENSVILLE — As the election nears its end, Democratic candidates for various offices held a rally in Ravalli County on Sunday, emphasizing the importance of getting out to vote and the role that volunteers play in the campaign.

Democratic candidates for State Clerk of the Supreme Court, Secretary of State, State Auditor, State Attorney General, State Superintendent, Governor, U.S. Congress State Representative and U.S. Senate were all in attendance.

All of the candidates spoke about the importance of the volunteer work by Ravalli County Democrats, mainly their efforts in door-knocking.

Incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Tester stated that his final message to voters is to get out and vote for a candidate that aligns with what he dubs Montana Values.

“There’s great energy on the ground, if you want to elect someone that knows Montana, that will fight for Montana, that’ll make sure we got health care and access to our public lands and make sure a woman has the right to choose, to make sure our schools are top flight, you gotta vote for the guy who knows it,” said Jon Tester, Democratic Senator for Montana.

The Senate race in Montana is being watched closely by the rest of the country as the outcome may decide which party controls the Senate. This senate race is one of the most expensive in the country because of this, with over 160 million dollars spent so far, according to Open Secrets.