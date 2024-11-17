New van brings new hope to Missoula family

MISSOULA — A family's dream became a reality on Friday when Cory Stalling, who lives with muscular dystrophy, received a wheelchair accessible van after a year of fundraising.

”Dealing with a disability is hard and a lot of people don’t realize the mental, and physical struggles that come with it," said 24-year-old Cory Stalling.

Stalling's family has been trying to navigate the disease, which causes muscles to weaken over time. Their biggest worry was making sure Cory had the appropriate transportation to not only make medical appointments, but live a fulfilling life.

“It was a concern I've had hanging over me for a long time," Cory's mother, Christine Stalling, said. "How was I going to get him into a van?"

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News The Stalling family celebration



That's where a year of hard work and sacrifice began. The family started fundraising with the help of local artists, friends, and complete strangers who lent a helping hand. The family also received a $32,500 donation from the Jett Foundation.

“It's such a pleasure the people that have come forward to help us out. I have no words," Christine added. "I'm probably going to cry. I'm just amazed at the kindness of friends, family and strangers.”

The Jett Foundation's mission is to empower families and those impacted by muscular dystrophy. The Stalling family was one of ten families who received the grant from the Jett Foundation.

“This van was way out of our ability to purchase and a very necessary thing. So when it pulled up today, I got very shaky and just thrilled beyond words," said Christine.

With a dream fulfilled, the Stalling family has their sights set on the highway with a road trip to Seattle as a possible first stop, where they can seek medical care for Cory’s condition. Despite the time and effort the Stalling family put into the project, Christine Stalling knows it was all worth it.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Stalling's celebration on the van delivery day

“I am so proud of this person. He is a unique and wonderful being,” Christine said of Cory.

Now that Cory has reached one goal, there's another in mind that involves a variety of environmental advocacy.

"I kind of don't really want to work at just one job. I'd rather just switch it up throughout my life and not to stay in like a cubicle or something like that, but that's what I'd like to do," they said.

