Bitterroot Early Learning Network, RCCA offering businesses increased access to child care

HAMILTON — There is a shortage of child care opportunities nationwide and Montana itself has long been considered a childcare desert.

However, Ravalli County is taking steps to increase access and help alleviate at least some worries for parents.

The Bitterroot Early Learning Network (BELN) is doing so through grant funding that will offset costs for businesses to join the new Ravalli Child Care Advantage (RCCA) program.

"The child care crisis is a nationwide thing. Of course we feel it in the state of Montana. Of course we feel it at the local, rural area of Ravalli County," BELN executive director Ariella Wells told MTN.

A lack of childcare can have many adverse impacts on a community.

"Families are having to make the very tough decision between having an income, earning a living, and finding quality child care and then our providers have the strain of rising costs and juggling the staffing needs and capacity," BELN early learning systems navigator Dakari Smilanich said.

BELN believes the lack of early childcare is an interconnected problem that needs innovative solutions.

"Ravalli Childcare Advantage, or RCCA, is a program to help bridge the gap," Smilanich said.

If a business joins RCCA, childcare becomes an additional benefit employees can choose, like dental or vision.

"Employers can provide an employee benefit, buying into this amazing program. In turn, that funding supports childcare providers to help pay for overhead costs," Wells stated.

To help get RCCA get off the ground by making it easier for businesses to participate, the Bitterroot Valley Chamber of Commerce and Roots to Rise Collective have received $70,000 in grant funding from Zero to Five MT.

"Covering the businesses' program costs, so being able to provide this benefit to their employees at a very low rate," Wells said.

Employees will be able to select which programs they're interested in for their kids and be offered priority waitlist status when spots aren't immediately available.

"It's from Florence to Darby, it's the entire county," Smilanich noted.

"Employees can choose which participating facility they may want to participate or enroll their child in, depending on their specific family desires," Wells explained.

Interested childcare providers can attend a picnic in Stevensville on Thursday, June 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to learn more about free shared services.

Businesses can learn more about participating in RCCA by clicking here.