Bitterroot National Forest announces seasonal hiring for upcoming recreation season

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest is hiring seasonal employees for the upcoming recreation season and is encouraging local residents to apply.

The Bitterroot National Forest is recruiting for a variety of roles, including recreation and visitor services, trail and facility maintenance and active resource management.

These positions are in addition to seasonal fire hire events, which are already taking place.

"Bringing on seasonal employees will help improve trails, campgrounds and facilities for safer, reliable and enjoyable recreation experiences for all," a news release states.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the following:



Stevensville Ranger District, Jon Dorman at jonathan.dorman@usda.gov

Darby/Sula Ranger District, Erica Strayer at erica.strayer@usda.gov

West Fork Ranger District, Jake Long at jacob.long2@usda.gov

How to Apply

Applicants can view open job announcements and submit applications through USAJOBS.gov.

Application periods, qualifications, and start dates vary by position. Applicants are encouraged to review job announcements carefully for deadlines and required materials.

Additional information about seasonal hiring and upcoming local recruitment events is available here and here.