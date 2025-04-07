Watch Now
Bitterroot National Forest beginning prescribed burns

The first planned burn will take place between McCalla Creek and Big Creek, about five miles southwest of Stevensville.
The Bitterroot National Forest is set to start its spring prescribed fire operations to reduce overgrown vegetation and enhance wildfire protection.
HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest is set to start its spring prescribed fire operations to reduce overgrown vegetation and enhance wildfire protection for our communities and natural resources.

The first planned burn will take place between McCalla Creek and Big Creek, which is about five miles southwest of Stevensville, until April 12.

Crews will use a mix of hand and aerial ignitions with at least three engines and 40 firefighters on site.

Residents should be aware of potential smoke, especially in the evenings.

There will be road closures on Big Creek Trailhead Road and other nearby outlets during the burns.

