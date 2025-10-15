Bitterroot National Forest begins prescribed burns

HAMILTON - The Bitterroot National Forest is planning to begin prescribed fire operations, pending all required approvals.

It's estimated that the work will continue through the Fall as weather conditions allow.

Forest officials note that prescribed burns are used to help reduce overgrown vegetation and to help protect local communities, infrastructure and natural resources from future wildfires.

Darby-Sula Ranger District planned prescribed fires:



Cameron Blue Ecoburn: Located south of Cameron Creek and northeast of Guide Saddle utilizing Forest Road 723 as a southern boundary and FR 717 as a northwest boundary. 1,117 acres are planned.

Pile burning may occur in multiple locations. 1,905 acres are planned.

West Fork Ranger District planned prescribed fires:



Piquett Ridge, Piquett Creek, East Piquestt and West Violet: Project areas are located approximately 4 to 7 miles southwest of Conner, east of the West Fork Road and south of Trapper Creek Job Corp. Burning will take place along Forest Roads 49, 731, 5720, 5723. 1,800 acres are planned.

The West Fork RD is planning for 1,050 acres of hand piles.

Stevensville Ranger District planned pile burns:



West Central Pile 3B: The prescribed burn area will be 5 acres of piles. The burn is located northeast of McCalla Creek. The project area will be adjacent to Saint Mary’s Peak Road.

Bass Creek Pile 1A (labeled WCP_1A): The prescribed burn will be 10 acres of piles. The burn is located northeast of Bass Creek Trailhead. The project area will be adjacent to Forest Road 1136.

3-Mile Landing Piles: The prescribed burn will be 300 acres of logging slash landing piles. The burn is in the 3-Mile Wildlife Management Area. The project area will be located in the southern portion of the wildlife management area.

Calf Creek: The prescribed burn will be 60 acres of hand piles. The burn is in the Calf Creek Wildlife Management Area.

Prescribed burn project areas may be closed to the public for several days to ensure public safety. Watch for warning signs along roads near all prescribed fire areas before and during burns.

Residents may experience smoke during the prescribed burns. Click here for more detailed information about air quality.