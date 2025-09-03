HAMILTON — Reading a thousand books seems like quite a lot.

However, an incentive in the Bitterroot is helping kids reach that goal before kindergarten and celebrate each page they turn.

"Reading is a beautiful thing and a beautiful experience," Bitterroot Public Library youth services librarian Annika Riley told MTN.

Riley is seeking to encourage youth in Hamilton and the surrounding valley to love reading as much as she does.

Watch how a program is spreading the love of reading to young kids:

Bitterroot Public Library program encouraging youth to read 1,000 books before kindergarten

"I wanted to offer a year-round way to incentivize reading for all age ranges or for all age groups," Riley said.

By starting the 1,000 books before kindergarten and 100 books before graduation initiative, Riley wants to help increase literacy for youth while giving them a hobby that gives back later in life.

"If you read one book a day, it'll take you less than three years to reach 1,000 books. If you read 3 books a day, it'll take you less than a year to reach that 1000," Riley explained.

Families sign up in person or online, log their progress, and come into the library to celebrate whenever they hit a milestone.

"We put their picture up on our display TV to give them that recognition and they come into the library, they see their picture up there and they know that they've accomplished something really great," Riley detailed.

In just over a year, the program has taken off.

"We have about 50 families that participate and I feel like it's gaining momentum," Riley said.

Riley notes that the real reward is watching kids reach their goals.

"Including my daughter, I've had three kiddos complete the 1,000 books and when they come in, they get their big 1000 book prize and their faces just light up," Riley said.

To find more information or sign up, click here.