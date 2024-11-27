Bitterroot shops excited for Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is just around the corner with shoppers and owners getting ready for the big day.

MTN headed down Highway 93 to see what three Bitterroot shops have in store.

What might look like a garage outside a Stevensville home was completely transformed by Olive Parker into her leather art studio and business center.

"I started my business in 2010," Parker said. "I had help from the Montana Arts Council, they have a program called the Art-repreneurship program and it teaches rural artists how to market their work."

Now, her leather bracelets and designs are featured in five national parks and sold across the country.

However, Parker said she wouldn't have gotten there without local support.

"When you are supporting somebody who's hand-making everything, it's uniquely one-of-a-kind items that you can't get anywhere else," shared Parker.

Parker is offering a special DIY experience for Small Business Saturday.

"They can come out, they can bring their friends if they want to design something, try their hand at designing a bracelet," she explained.

Just down the road in downtown Victor, Georgine Forgatch customizes silk designs and teaches classes at Lisa Archer Silks.

"The beauty of color. The feel of natural silk. It speaks for itself," shared Forgatch.

She learned her tricks through spending time in the fashion industry.

"Colors are all set with steam and this is silk velvet. This actually started out white," Forgatch said motioning towards a dark purple opera coat.

Forgatch is offering 10% off for people who shop locally this Saturday.

"I think getting out there and shopping small and local is really beneficial for everyone," she told MTN.

In Hamilton, Small Business Saturday offers Mainstreet Toys' shoppers the chance to play the discount lottery.

"Tickets at the front counter and you scratch it off and we have discounts anywhere from 10 to 50% off of your purchase," explained sales associate Abi Buoy.

Keeping shoppers supplied with gifts this holiday season is helping the store thrive year-round.

"The reason we're open is because we're such a small, knit community and people keep returning and coming back," Buoy detailed.