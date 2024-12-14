Ravalli County Sheriff's Office spreading holiday cheer through 'Shop With A Cop'

MISSOULA — With less than two weeks until Christmas, the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is ensuring no kid goes without presents this holiday season.

Bitterroot Valley kids took a trip to Missoula on Saturday and took over the Walmart on Highway 93 South with Ravalli County Sheriff’s officers as helpers.

Shopper Nathan Dyer told MTN that 'Shop With A Cop' allows him to play Santa this year. "I get to surprise my brother and my family with new stuff," he shared.

Shopping with the officers builds an important relationship for the kids. “[We] have an opportunity to build a trusting relationship with kids as they're getting older. I think it goes a long way towards their interactions with us in the future," said Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton.

With $300 each — thanks to a fundraiser — 25 kids nominated by their school districts got to pick out gifts. Instead of having a shopping spree just for themselves, most kids chose to spend their funds on others. “Probably what I've noticed is they've spent most of their money buying presents for other people and their families and it's just really neat to watch them take care of their families," detailed Holton.

For Aurora Cook from Darby, getting gifts for her family makes her feel good. “I got books and a blanket for my sister, a pillow, and some other things for my grandparents,” Cook said.

Mischelle Thomas and her husband were shopping for groceries when they saw the police officers in the aisles and decided to donate. “They may not otherwise have Christmas if they didn't have this opportunity,” Thomas explained.