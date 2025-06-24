Rhythm & Roam: New one-day festival coming to Downtown Hamilton

HAMILTON — A new one-day celebration is coming to Hamilton!

Rhythm and Roam will take over Main Street on Saturday, June 28.

The free event is presented by the Hamilton Downtown Association and Foundation.

It'll be a day full of music, food, shopping, and family fun.

With Daly Days in July, the Ravalli County Fair in August, and now Rhythm and Roam in June, each month of summer in downtown Hamilton has a unique offering.

"Downtown Hamilton is filled with nonprofits, with organizations, with businesses, property owners who are passionate about seeing Hamilton thrive, about seeing the community members have something fun to do where kids have good activities that they can spend their time during the summer to come downtown, not just to spend dollars but to spend time and also to create memories," Hamilton Downtown Association and Foundation executive director Matthew Zwicker told MTN.

Vendors will open at 10 a.m. with music starting shortly after at noon.