Stevensville Town Council dives into consideration of controversial subdivision

STEVENSVILLE — The Stevensville Town Council is expected to spend hours of time in the next week considering the fate of a controversial subdivision on the southeast edge of town.

Initially, Burnt Fork Enterprise wanted to develop 57 acres for 125 homes, and 16 commercial lots, in the next ten years. That's changed some in recent designs, with plans now for 78 single-family lots adjacent to Creekside Meadows and 43 multi-family lots further south, with a rezone for 16 light commercial lots.

The Stevensville Planning Board gave the project all "green lights" after extensive hearings in January, saying the development shouldn't have any adverse impacts, even with the additional traffic on the already busy roads adjacent to the property.

The Stevensville Town Council will hold the first of two scheduled public hearings on the project on Thursday. Those will be held virtually online, but provisions have also been made for public comment, starting at 6:30 at the LDS Church in Stevensville.

A second hearing is Monday night.

