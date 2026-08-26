Washington man sentenced to 19 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl into Montana

MISSOULA — A Washington man will spend 19 years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl from Seattle into Montana.

Tyreece Kingsley Dunbar, 42, will also serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. He pleaded guilty in January to drug and weapons charges.

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Investigators say Dunbar transported fentanyl from Seattle to Missoula by bus in early 2025. Agents arrested him at the Missoula Greyhound Bus Station in March of last year. At the time of his arrest, he was wearing a face covering and body armor.

Agents found Dunbar carrying a half pound of fentanyl and a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber.

The FBI said the sentence holds Dunbar accountable for putting lives at risk for profit.

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