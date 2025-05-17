Watch Now
1 killed in early Saturday morning fatal crash near Big Arm

The fatal crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93 in Lake County.
One person died on May 17, 2025, when two vehicles - including a semi hauling jet fuel - collided on U.S. Highway 93 North in the Big Arm area.
BIG ARM — One person died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday on U.S. Highway 93 North in the Big Arm Area.

The Montana Highway Patrol was dispatched to the area of mile marker 75 shortly after 2:30 a.m.

The Polson Rural Fire District reports the head-on crash involved two vehicles, including a semi truck hauling jet fuel.

Both vehicles were on fire when crews arrived on the scene.

The driver of one of the vehicles died in the crash, while the other driver was not hurt.

A social media post states both lanes of Highway 93 were closed for several hours due to the fire and the resulting cleanup.

The Chief Cliff Volunteer Fire Department and Polson Ambulance also responded to the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

We will have additional information when it becomes available.

