Air Quality Alert issued for west central Montana

Erin Yost
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Granite, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Sanders counties until 9 a.m. on Friday.

This alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedance of the 24-hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. The elevated particulate levels are from wildfire smoke.

Here's the air quality as of 10 a.m., Thursday and a time-lapse of the visible satellite across the western US (notice the brownish haze all over western Montana?)

When air quality is ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ or orange, state and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.

When air quality is ‘Moderate’ or yellow, state and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Visit the Montana DEQ for additional air quality information.

