Alberton among school districts to receive funding for clean-air buses

The EPA is awarding the funds as a part of the Clean School Bus rebates competition
Officials hope the program will accelerate Montana's transition to zero-emission buses from the current diesel buses.
Posted at 12:54 PM, May 31, 2024
BOZEMAN — Nearly $5.5 million in rebates have been granted to eight school districts across Montana to fund clean school buses.

The Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Clean School Bus program will help selected districts purchase 23 clean-air buses.

"So not only does this program really provide for an alternative to diesel buses for schools—which does create environmental benefits in the localized areas—but it also does lead to cost savings for the schools and they are able to allocate those funds to other programs," explained The EPA Air and Radiation Division Director Adrienne Sandoval.

Sandoval also tells MTN that the new buses are safe and reliable. She says they are able to operate in both cold temperatures and high-elevation climates.

The districts that will receive the rebates are Alberton, Lone Rock, East Helena, Bozeman, Stanford, Livingston Elementary School, Big Sky School, and Anderson.

