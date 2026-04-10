Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, April 10, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

The Women's Fair, a popular event that has been a Missoula staple for nearly two decades, is returning to Kalispell for its second year on Saturday due to high demand from Flathead Valley residents. The free event at the Hilton Garden Inn will feature more than 30 exhibitors and support two local nonprofits — the Abbie Shelter and the Sparrows Nest of Northwest Montana. (Read the full story)

The Pinwheels for Prevention Resource Fair took place at Missoula's Rose Park on Thursday as part of Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, with local organizations providing resources and blue pinwheels to families. Mayor Andrea Davis emphasized the event's focus on strengthening families while removing stresses to prevent child abuse. (Read the full story)

The Whitefish School Board has unanimously approved Lisa Bloom as interim superintendent for the 2026-27 school year after their search for a full-time candidate fell through. Bloom, a 32-year district veteran who currently serves as curriculum director, will fill the role while the board restarts their hiring process next year. (Read the full story)