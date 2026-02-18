Arlee Schools assessing options amid budget constraints

ARLEE — Rising costs, enrollment decline, and funding limits are putting a financial strain on Montana schools.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction's most recent statistics show the student count statewide decreased by 1,700 students from the fall of 2023 to 2024.

Arlee is one school district affected.

"Our enrollment is down. It's not just an Arlee problem. This is a state problem," Arlee Schools Superintendent Cory Beckham told MTN.

In Montana, one measurement of funding, called Average Number Belonging (ANB), is determined by enrollment.

ANB helps calculate state aid given to each school district and general fund budgets.

When costs go up and enrollment goes down, as it has been trending since the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have to figure out how to pay extra costs.

"Little rural schools across the state of Montana aren't able to keep the lights on. We got an issue and operating costs just keep going up and whether I have one student sitting in the classroom or 30, I still have to have the lights on," Beckham said.

Arlee Schools is working with the community to find a solution that may consolidate their elementary and junior high schools.

"Anything and everything is a potential right now. The idea is, how do we get a sustainable budget, one where we can afford all of the operating costs, and then furthermore, look at how do we afford teachers, how do we afford our support staff in that same funding model, how are we competitive with the surrounding area?" Beckham stated.

The Arlee School Board is meeting next on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to further decide next steps.