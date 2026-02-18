Celebrating History Through Art: Local artists reimagine everyday Missoula treasures

MISSOULA — A new exhibit, "Treasure Trove," is coming to the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula next week.

The event celebrates Missoula's history and the museum's 50th anniversary through the eyes of artists.



Participants selected artifacts from the "Everyday Treasures" gallery and reimagined them in their own artistic medium and expertise.

The irons in that gallery inspired sewist, printmaker, and educator Patricia Thornton, who used screen printing and burned an image of a vintage iron into the screen.

Thornton also added a cast of characters to play with the iron images in the work.

She tells MTN she likes to bring out joy in people and get them to smile. She also says she highly recommends next week's exhibition.

"I've been lucky enough to work with so many of these artists over the years, and there's just, there's something for everybody for sure," Thornton said. "There will be people who do realistic things; there will be people who do more abstract work, storytellers, everything, you name it-- it'll be here. So I highly recommend coming."

The "Treasure Trove" exhibit opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 26.