UM Black Student Union to host eighth annual Black Solidarity Summit

MISSOULA — University of Montana students are organizing to recognize the culture and history of people of African descent in the United States to mark Black History Month.

The University of Montana’s Black Student Union is celebrating eight years of its annual summit during Black History Month.

This year's multi-day event features Black History trivia, creative arts, movies, and Soul Food Sunday.

Social Media Manager Abby Williams told MTN that the summit represents something much deeper than just programming.

"I think it's important to put on, especially now, because black culture has just been so diminished. We are the blueprint for a lot of different cultural, significant trends. We really need to say, we're here, especially on a predominantly white institution like UM. We're here. We can do this. We have the joy. We have the excellence. We have the history that people really need to see and learn,” Williams said.

The summit runs from Thursday to Sunday. You can find a list of events here.