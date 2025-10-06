Creature Features: Trash enclosures keeping bears at bay

MISSOULA — Up in the mountains, the bears are bustling, back scratching and bouncing around.

But Missoula, is quiet.

"We've had up to 40 bears just in the Rattlesnake on a bad year. This year, we only have one," said James Jonkel, a Bear Management Specialist for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

I went out with Jonkel, one of the most notable bear experts in Montana, to check out some trash enclosures around the Rattlesnake — an area known for bear activity.

Montana FWP has been steadily encouraging residents more and more to use trash enclosures rather than traditional bear-resistant trash cans or dumpsters.

"You're lucky if you can get three or four years out of a dumpster before it breaks," Jonkel said. "And, it's not necessarily the bears breaking it. It's the trucks, the equipment."

Roughly 100 trash enclosures have been built around Missoula, and 25 to 30 are situated in the county itself.

"After years of getting easy garbage, when they come across an enclosure or a chain link fence retrofitted with some hot-wire along the top, they’re going to try and get to the garbage," Jonkel said. " But if they don’t get a food reward, they’ll move on. Sometimes to the neighbors house, who maybe hasn't had bear problems but doesn’t have an enclosure up or a bear resistant can, then i get to meet that neighbor."

Durability varies, but the strategy remains the same — make it harder for bears to access unnatural food sources.

"It's been a really good year, very quiet for bears, and that's mostly because of all the good work that people are doing," Jonkel said. "But also, we've had an excellent food year. Tons of berries, tons of other natural foods."

The Rattlesnake isn’t the only area enclosures are coming in handy, just down the mountain on the University of Montana’s campus, Bear Smart UM is rolling out a bunch of them.

Eva Rocke, UM's sustainability director and head of Bear Smart UM, took me around a couple of new ones the program has replaced.

"We're working our way around all of the trash cans that are outside," Rocke said. "We've invested in models like this [bear-resistant can] that are like $1,3000 bucks a pop, and we still have 12 of these over in Facility Services that we're looking to deploy across campus."

Campus is just the start. The program plans on installing more enclosures in the University Villages.

"We're seeking some funding right now, that we should know about by the end of the calendar year — that would enclose a bunch of the dumpsters at the South Campus apartments that the University owns," Rocke said.

With campus playing its part, Jonkel hopes the community follows suit and does the same.

"Really, you should be keeping your garbage contained spring, summer and fall," Jonkel said. "You should have bird feeders down spring, summer and fall. Just doing your due diligence when you don't have bears around because you never know when one is going to come by, and you don't want to train up a new bear."

For enclosure blueprints or more information about the implementation of Missoula's bear buffer zone, just reach out to Jonkel over at Montana FWP.

He’s got your trash talk covered.