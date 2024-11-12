Dealing with Forest Service budget cuts, West Central Montana Avalanche Center discusses local impacts

MISSOULA — In late September, the United States Forest Services announced they would undergo budget cuts.

As winter draws nearer, local avalanche centers feel time is running out to finalize finances and their forecasting capabilities.

With an increase in winter backcountry recreation and a decrease in funding, avalanche centers, like the West Central Montana Avalanche Center (WCMAC), are concerned about what might be lost this winter.

“Ultimately, it's a public safety issue. Avalanche centers are fundamentally about protecting lives,” shared Executive Director of the West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation Patrick Black

The National Avalanche Center reports 25 to 30 people die each year in avalanches across the country.

Black added, “95% of those happen on National Forest lands.”

Even though the West Central Montana Avalanche Center isn’t under direct USFS management, the non-profit does partner with them to operate.

“We would normally receive from the Forest Service, which would typically be $40,000 in cash," said Black.

The partnerships also gives the avalanche center vehicles to traverse their forecast area which includes the Rattlesnake, Bitterroot, and the Seeley-Swan Valley.

Without the financial support and vehicles, Black said the WCMAC would cut back on their services.

“It jeopardizes our ability to provide the avalanche forecast for the scale of the forecast areas as well as, you know, realistically the frequency of the forecast product," he said.

With fewer forecasts, the center may not be able to keep as many forecasters on staff. Typically, they have three forecasters and put out four forecasts a week.

"We are still trying to determine if we have the ability to support the human resources that are required for a season," Black noted.

As the backcountry ski season begins, WCMAC is offering a new membership program to help support their efforts.

“Our membership program that is newly launched is a great way for folks to give back to these services and help us not only sustain them for this current season but ideally for many seasons to come. The service benefits are things like newsletters and additional online resources discounts," Black explained.

WCMAC and the U.S. Forest Service are in talks to maintain funding for the center.

The UFSS shared this statement with MTN: