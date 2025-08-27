Dominguez brothers search for boater missing in Flathead Lake

POLSON - We have continuing coverage on the search for the missing Flathead Lake boater, 58-year-old James Ventura Dominguez.

The Cheyenne, Wyoming, man, affectionately known as Dingo, has been missing since July 15, when his team's rowboat capsized while practicing.

His brothers, Armando and Jerry Dominguez, came in from California to conduct their own search and bring closure to their family.

"I need to find him and bring him home," Jerry said.

When Dingo decided to row around the world, raising money with his Oarward Bound teammates for three different charities, his brothers knew an effort like that wasn't out of the ordinary.

"He has an adventurous spirit. There was always something he was [saying], 'hey, I'm gonna do this next. I'm gonna do this next,'" Armando offered.

"I'm meeting people now that tell me he's been an inspiration and impactful in their lives," Jerry echoed.

Jerry Dominguez James Ventura Dominguez, also known as Dingo, is a veteran, survivalist, and family man.

What the brothers couldn't have expected, however, was for a training row to turn tragic.

"I had to take a breath and just kind of figure it out until I could get a hold of somebody who could tell me what was going on specifically," Jerry recalled.

It's been over a month since Dingo was last seen on July 15, 2025, when the boat overturned near Matterhorn Point.

"It's anxiety, really, because my thought was that you know if we don't find him now, we may never," Armando told MTN.

To aid search and rescue, the Dominguez brothers came to Flathead Lake for over a week.

"We brought our own drone, or underwater vehicle ROV, to just search under the water in some of the areas that they can't reach with the sonar," Jerry explained.

Rocky Point residents, Doug and Ellen, even offered their pontoon boat to support the search effort.

"It's been a huge help to have eyes on the water and then a source to get out on the water," Jerry said, noting that they get calls from Doug and Ellen when the weather affords an opportunity to search.

Emily Brown/MTN News The Dominguez brothers loading the boat to search for Dingo

The brothers say that when they find Dingo, it will bring them a sense of peace.

"My mom's still with us and so she's almost every day, 'hey, did you guys hear anything hear anything'. Iit's difficult to let her know, 'no, not yet, not yet'. So, it's gonna be pretty good I think elation for every it's some closure," Armando detailed.

Lake County Search and Rescue has also been out on Flathead Lake looking for Dingo.

They've recently partnered with a husband and wife team out of Idaho who have completed almost 140 successful recovery missions.