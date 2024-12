POLSON — The Polson Chamber of Commerce is looking for donations for the 13th Annual Polson Food Drive.

Unopened, non-perishable food of all types as well as children's and teen's coats (all sizes and in good condition) are needed.

People can leave donations on their porches after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, or drop off donations at Super 1 Foods through January 1, 2025.

The Chamber notes that Santa will be helping us pick up donations!