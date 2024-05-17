Fishing regulation changes taking effect on Swan River

KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is reminding anglers about some new fishing regulations on the Swan River.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved changing the catch-and-release requirements on the Swan River to include rainbow trout.

Previously, only cutthroat trout were catch-and-release.

FWP officials add that from Piper Creek Bridge downstream to Swan Lake, anglers can only use single-pointed hooks.

Treble hooks and double hooks are prohibited on the stretch of water.

Lures with multiple hook attachments may still be used but any treble hook must be replaced by a single hook.

Fishing opens on most rivers and streams on Saturday, May 18, which is when the new Swan River regulations will go into effect.

Additional information about fishing rules can be found at https://fwp.mt.gov/fish/regulations.