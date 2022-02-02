Flathead Water Management Board could add 5th member this week

PABLO — The new panel charged with managing the implementation of the new Water Compact for the Flathead Basin could reach full membership this week, if the already-appointed panel can agree on who should fill the 5th position.

The new Flathead Reservation Water Management Board held its first ever meeting in Ronan two weeks ago, making history as the next phase in the long-running efforts to change the way water is managed in the Flathead Basin.

The board's primary responsibility is to oversee management decisions under the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes- Montana Compact, with members representing the tribe and the State of Montana.

Wednesday, the board will meet virtually to conduct more business, with a Zoom call open to the public, and a discussion in a closed Executive Session to consider who to appoint to the 5th, and final seat.

Follow this link for the meeting, which will be available virtually over Zoom and open to the public from 2:00 to 2:30 pm.

